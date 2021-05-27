Keeping families safe this National Safe Sun Week as we lead into Memorial Day weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – This week marks National Safe Sun Week, a holiday that is observed annually during the week leading up to Memorial Day.

This as people potentially prepare to spend time in the sun. However, here in the Sun City protecting your skin from the sun’s rays is always crucial.

The damage the sun causes on the skin does not discriminate and affects everyone even if you can’t feel it.

Dr. Blake Busey practices Osteophathic medicine and explains the risks of continuous sun exposure.

“Essentially what is happening is that you’re damaging the surface layer of the skin, subsequently killing off part of the skin. As a result you get pain, you get discomfort and eventually peeling.” said Dr. Blake Busey, doctor of osteopathic medicine. “Obviously continued exposure to the sun can definitely lead to skin cancers later.”

Other risks of extended sun exposure include dehydration leading to heat stroke. Dr. Busey says an early sign of severe dehydration is not sweating and difficult communicating.

