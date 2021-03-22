EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s Pet Poison Prevention Week and with Easter festivities coming up, protecting our fur babies is essential.

Luke Lucas with El Paso Animal Services wants pet owners to protect their animals so they can avoid an emergency trip to the veterinary office.

Below are some Easter items that can be harmful to pets:

Lilies: A very popular and beautiful flower during this time of year, but are very poisonous to pets. Cats can be curious and love to nibble on plants, so make sure any flowers are out of reach or buy plants that you know won’t harm pets.

Candy: It’s a great treat for people, but not our pets. Make sure to keep candy, especially chocolate, out of reach. Chocolate and artificial sweeteners like xylitol are deadly to pets.

Food and trash: If you’re making an Easter dinner, food scraps and bones in the trash will smell awfully tasty to your pets. Make sure your trash and human food cannot be reached by pets.

Remember, if you have any reason to suspect your pet has ingested something toxic, contact your veterinarian right away or call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center hotline.

Also, if you would like to adopt a pet like “Chuck,” who was featured on KTSM 9 News at Noon, visit https://elpasoanimalservices.org/adopt/ to give him a good home.