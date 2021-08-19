Keep your pets healthy and safe with free drive-thru pet vaccination and microchip event

A great dog car seat can make your pet’s short and long trips safer and more comfortable.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is offering free drive-thru pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets this Saturday, August 21.

El Paso Animal Services’ team and BISELL Pet Foundation will be hosting the event and it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis limited to the first 500 pets. Pets must remain in the vehicle; all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

These free pet services will be held at 301 George Perry Blvd., from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The clinic aims at making it easier for owners to keep their pets healthy and safe.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.

Temperatures are expected to rise later in the day, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of water for their pets and themselves to stay cool.

