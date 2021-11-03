Karla’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Mild cold front moves in tonight, warming up for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A backdoor cold front will move into our area tonight dropping our overnight and afternoon temperatures for tomorrow.

Expect another pleasant day today, we’re expecting seasonal temperatures in mid 70s and mild winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.

As the cold front moves in later tonight it will drop our overnight temperatures to mid 40s and our afternoon high to 70 degrees.

We can also expect breezy conditions on Thursday.

Fore the rest of the week, a high pressure system will take over and warm us up once again for the weekend, possibly to 80 degrees.