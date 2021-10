EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the cold front that came knocking on our door we are expecting to see below average highs this afternoon and cooler breezes.

El Paso is expected to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon as our daily high and 69 degrees in Las Cruces.

Expect to feel those cooler breezes blowing 15 to 25 miles per hour in the Borderland.

Our daily highs will now continue being in the 70s until the weekend when we briefly return to lower 80s. Just in time for trick-or-treating!