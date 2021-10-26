Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Strong gusts to blow up to 50 mph, cooler temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are under a Wind Advisory starting 10 a.m. this morning, expecting strong gusts up to 50 mph to blow in the Borderland.

A cold front that moved into our area is dropping our temperatures to mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. this evening. Expect winds to get cooler as we head into the afternoon.

Today’s high in El Paso will be 77 degrees and 72 in Las Cruces.

The cooldown will continue into tomorrow, with cooler winds that will not be as strong as today.

Make sure you put away your trash and recycling bins, secure your outdoor furniture and any Halloween decorations.