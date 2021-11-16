Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Another above average afternoon before a cold front comes in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking ahead of another warm day with above average temperatures before we cool down for the next few days.

Expect 80 degrees in El Paso for this afternoon and 78 in Las Cruces.

Winds will be mild ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

A cold front will move in tomorrow into our region bringing us lower afternoon highs in the mid 70s and breezy conditions.

Much cooler air will begin to filter in on Thursday and our temperatures will drop even to lower 60s.

A slow warming trend will follow for the weekend when we get back to being above average.