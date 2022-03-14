EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re starting off the week with spring-like temperatures and some breezy winds before we hit another 80 mark mid week.

Monday will be a warm day with afternoon highs nearing 70s. Expect some breezy winds as a low pressure system passes New Mexico.

The temperatures will rise to 70s on Tuesday before we hit another 80s mark on Wednesday, but be prepared for some gusty winds as well.

Expecting to see 50 mph gusts on Wednesday.

Sunday is the first day of spring so the rest of the week ahead will be a warm interlude as we welcome another season in the Borderland.