Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Another warm day ahead, expecting a cold front on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another warm day is ahead of us in the Borderland, those above average temperatures will stick around for the next few days before a cold front moves in.

With the perfect Halloween weekend behind us, we will continue to see the same weather until Wednesday.

Expect our temperatures to rise up to 80 degrees this afternoon in El Paso and 77 degrees in Las Cruces.

Winds will be quite mild blowing from 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a cold front will move in and drop our afternoon temperatures to 60s at least for Thursday.

You can also expect strong winds with gusts blowing up to 40mph.

Overall, we will continue seeing seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.