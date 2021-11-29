Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: A pleasant day ahead of a warm week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expecting a nice day in the Borderland with slightly above average temperatures that will continue throughout the week.

Afternoon high for El Paso is expected at 69 degrees and 66 in Las Cruces.

Winds will be mild, blowing at 5 mph.

The rest of the week will be in the lower 70s, about 10 degrees above our normal temperatures for this time of the year.

As of right now we are expecting slight rain chances on Thursday, but apart from that a pleasant weekend is ahead.

