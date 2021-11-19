Karla’s Friday Forecast on 9: Warming for the weekend, another cold front moving in Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expect warmer temperatures beginning of the weekend, before another cold front brings in windy conditions.

After the cold front that came in yesterday we are starting to warm up to upper 60s for today. Expect 68 degrees in El Paso and 63 in Las Cruces for our afternoon high.

We will shortly be going back to above average temperatures on Saturday into mid 70s.

On Sunday, another cold front will come our way and drop us down to mid 60s once again as well as bring some breezy conditions.

A storm system will approach us on Tuesday of next week which will produce rain chances for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Temperatures will be seasonal next week in mid to upper 60s.