Karla’s Friday Forecast on 9: Rain chances stick around in the Borderland for the Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As tropical moisture moves out of our are that monsoonal moisture comes in bringing us more rain chances for the Labor Day weekend.

As monsoon continues in the Borderland we will be able to see some of those scattered storms Friday morning and into the afternoon, just in time for your football game Friday.

Temperatures will be staying seasonal today in the low 90s.

Those rain chances will continue going into Saturday and Sunday, but also Labor day on Monday when we seeing an increased possibility of scattered storms.