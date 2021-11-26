Karla’s Black Friday Forecast on 9: Gloomy day with a few rain drops, expecting a rainy Saturday morning too

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another chilly day is ahead of us with rain chances increasing in the afternoon and more rain expected on Saturday as a storm system moves in.

We will be experiencing those below average temperatures once again today, expect 59 degrees as our afternoon high in El Paso and 53 in Las Cruces.

Winds will be quite mild blowing from 5 to 10 mph.

As that storm system moves closer we can expect a few rain drops later in the afternoon and into the evening.

These rain chances will continue into Saturday morning as well, but expect us to start drying off by afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday along with dry weather.