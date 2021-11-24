Karla’s “almost Thanksgiving” Forecast on 9: We’re welcoming the rain today, get ready to bundle up Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re welcoming the rain today just like we are welcoming the holiday season that will star off with some chilly temperatures tomorrow.

Expect to see the rain pick up this afternoon along with some windy conditions.

Our afternoon high will be at 69 degrees in El Paso and 63 in Las Cruces.

That cold front will bring us cooler air on Thanksgiving morning, some breezy conditions and below average afternoon high in upper 50s.

If you’re planning on joining in the Thanksgiving parade make sure to bundle up or watch it from the warmth of your home on KTSM starting at 10:00 a.m.