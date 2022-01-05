Teen victim identified in Eastside shooting, investigation is ongoing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified Fabian Gonzalez as the 16-year-old who died after receiving a gunshot wound during an alleged altercation.

On December 21, 2021, police responded to a shooting at the 2200 block of Zaragoza, according to EPPD. Moments later, a call was received from the Hospital of Providence East Campus that a 16-year old male was at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police confirmed it was Gonzalez who later died at the hospital.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Investigators from the Criminalistics Unit responded to the scene. The preliminary information on the case suggests that an altercation between people inside and outside a vehicle.

It is unclear if Gonzalez was a passenger or outside the vehicle.

An investigation continues, and police are asking for anyone with any information on this case to please call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS).

