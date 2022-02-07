EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso area Justices of the Peace announced their warrant amnesty program for 2022.

Officials say that the program will run February 7, 2022 thru February 28, 2022. The Warrant Fee will be waived and the Failure to Appear case will be dismissed with full payment on the original case.

Additionally, Judges may reduce fines at their discretion.

Officials remind the public that all warrants will remain active until paid in full. Members of the public should contact the office in which the citation was filed.

Community members can also go to the website below to search for their citation, where they can search by name or case number.

