EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department fire marshals were conducting an inspection when some chemicals were found at the 1100 block of East San Antonio.

The chemicals were found in unsafe containers. The El Paso Fire Department has dispatched the HAZMAT Team in order to inspect and secure the area. The HAZMAT Team are preparing to remove the chemicals off the site as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported and traffic has been diverted around the area.





The story will be updated as we receive new information.

