EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – SWAT was called after a person was barricaded at a home in the Upper Valley after a report of aggravated assault.

The incident was reported on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive around 12:12 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.





The story will be updated as we receive new information.

