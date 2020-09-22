Jury trials set to resume in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jury trials and jury selection will soon resume at the El Paso County Courthouse — with safety protocols in place.

Courthouse protocols will include temperature checks for summoned jurors along with a symptoms survey. Officials say jury pools will also be reduced from 300 people to 100 people. Other changes at the courthouse include a limit of four people on the elevators, observe social distancing, and of course, everyone must wear a facemask.

KTSM heard from Judge Selina Solis who says these modifications were planned to respect the criminal justice system safely.

“This isn’t something that we’re forcing individuals or parties to go to trial. This is in the event — and there will be the event — so when people are ready to go to trial, and their client wants to have his or her day in court, then we will be ready to proceed with an in-person jury trial,” Judge Solis said.

The judge says trials will continue to be open to the public without modifications. There will also be live streams for the public to watch.