Jury summons to resume in El Paso in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County, Probate and District Courts will resume scheduling jury trials in late August, officials announced on Friday.

Jury summons along with a letter from Local Administrative Judge Linda Chew have been mailed to the first potential group of jurors scheduled to report the last week of August.

Officials said they are taking the health and safety of all potential jurors.

The Council of Judges with the assistance of the Department of Public Health has developed a

Jury Trial Plan that includes pandemic specific safety precautions, officials said in a news release.

Only a limited number of jury trials will be scheduled on any given day.

Face coverings (masks) will be required and social distancing will be enforced in the courtrooms and throughout the courthouse, officials said.

Jurors will report directly to their assigned courts and will be seated immediately upon arrival.

Jurors will not be seated next to one another and the number of people allowed in any courtroom will be strictly monitored based on the size of the courtroom.

For additional information visit:

http://www.epcounty.com/information/JuryTrialProcedures.pdf or contact County

Court Administration at (915) 546-2093.