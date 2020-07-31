Jury summons to resume in El Paso in August

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County, Probate and District Courts will resume scheduling jury trials in late August, officials announced on Friday.

Jury summons along with a letter from Local Administrative Judge Linda Chew have been mailed to the first potential group of jurors scheduled to report the last week of August.

Officials said they are taking the health and safety of all potential jurors.

The Council of Judges with the assistance of the Department of Public Health has developed a
Jury Trial Plan that includes pandemic specific safety precautions, officials said in a news release.

Only a limited number of jury trials will be scheduled on any given day.

Face coverings (masks) will be required and social distancing will be enforced in the courtrooms and throughout the courthouse, officials said.

Jurors will report directly to their assigned courts and will be seated immediately upon arrival.

Jurors will not be seated next to one another and the number of people allowed in any courtroom will be strictly monitored based on the size of the courtroom.

For additional information visit:
http://www.epcounty.com/information/JuryTrialProcedures.pdf or contact County
Court Administration at (915) 546-2093.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office holds news conference to discuss arrest of former detective

Garrett Foster shooting update

Downtown Austin shooting 7/25/2020 from 2 angles

Austin Police briefing about the deadly shooting at a downtown Austin protest Saturday

Downtown Austin Shooting 7/25/2020, 2 angles with daylight comparison.

Lou Henson dies at age 88

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link