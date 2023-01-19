EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jury selection for the case against former El Paso City Council Representative Sam Morgan will begin Friday. Morgan is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which occurred roughly three years ago.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Morgan was arrested in October of 2019 after he allegedly assaulted his wife inside their home in Northeast El Paso, according to court documents. Police were called to Morgan’s house on Oct. 4, 2019, near midnight for a verbal argument, which was then upgraded to an aggravated family violence call, according to the affidavit.

Documents also state at the time when police arrived, both Morgan and his wife were in an upstairs bedroom when Morgan allegedly refused to leave the room. Morgan eventually exited the bedroom with a gun in his waistband and was then arrested by officers.

At the time of the incident, City Council opted to allow Morgan to finish his term due to him not being convicted of a crime. The case will be tried in Judge Patrick Garcia’s court.