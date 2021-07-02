Jurassic Empire drive-thru event now open at Sunland Park Mall

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – This weekend you can take a trip back in time and visit the Jurassic Empire.

The dinosaur drive-thru event will be taking place at Sunland Park Mall and will be showcasing over 60 moving, breathing, life-like dinosaurs.

“Get to approach the cars, dinosaurs are up close and personal as soon as you move they’ll actually roar at you and as you can see here kids screaming, happy, laughing and all that.” said David Eldika, General Manager of Jurassic Empire.

Tickets for drive-thru event are available online in advance purchase only. To avoid sell out, book early online due to a limited amount of cars allowed.

The event will run from July 1-5 and then again July 8-11. For information on ticket prices and hours of operation you can go to Jurassic Empire’s website.

Sunland Park Mall is located at 750 Sunland Park Dr. in West El Paso.

