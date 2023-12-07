EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s only aquarium is set to open its doors in February 2024, so it is looking for talented individuals experienced in aquarium management. The event will occur on December 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Jungle Reef, located at The Shoppes at Solana (formerly Sunland Park Mall).

The job fair aims to fill multiple vital positions within the vibrant aquatic environment, catering to diverse skill sets and passions. Some open positions looking to be filled are animal keepers, husbandry experts, cashiers, mermaid performers, and reptile specialists.

“We’re excited to welcome passionate individuals who share our commitment to fostering a captivating and educational experience within our aquatic sanctuary,” says Jon Hepworth, Partner at Jungle Reef. “This job fair represents an opportunity for enthusiastic candidates to join a dynamic team dedicated to the preservation and celebration of marine life.”

On-site interviews and opportunities for prospective candidates to engage with Jungle Reef’s management team will be conducted. Prospective applicants are encouraged to take their resumes and any relevant certifications or portfolios highlighting their experience in aquarium management or related fields.

For those seeking a career path immersed in the enchanting world of marine life, the Jungle Reef job fair promises exciting opportunities and growth prospects.

You can find more information about the job fair or Jungle Reef, here.