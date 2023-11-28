EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM got a behind the scenes tour on Tuesday, Nov. 28, to ‘Jungle Reef El Paso’, an interactive aquarium where sharks, sting rays and other sea creatures will be housed.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

The aquarium will be located at the Shoppes at Solona formerly known as Sunland Park Mall.

Jungle Reef El Paso says ‘Early Bird’ season passes will be available for purchase at a reduced price which can be purchased by clicking here: HOME | Jungle Reef.

Aside from sea animals, people will be able to see exotic reptiles, rare birds and interactive exhibits.

“We are excited to bring a touch aquarium to the El Paso market,” Jon continued. “Visitors can expect an immersive and interactive experience with a variety of species, including sharks, rays, and other aquatic creatures.” The team is dedicated to providing an educational and entertaining experience. Jungle Reef El Paso is sure to become a top destination for families and marine life enthusiasts alike.

Jungle Reef El Paso is set to open its doors to the public in early February 2024 were the old navy store used to be.