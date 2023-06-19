EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Juneteenth!

Get ready for unbearable heat this week!🥵🧴☀️

Winds will continue today so it will feel a bit like a hot blow-dryer.💨

We are two days away from Summer and it is definitely feeling like it!

Very important to not leave kids or dogs unattended in hot cars, or even walk them in the middle of the day, drink plenty of water and stay away from the sun as much as possible.

We are expecting up to 109 degrees this Sunday.