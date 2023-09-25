EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The State of Texas’ case against Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius will move a step forward towards setting up a trial date.

During a hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24 in the 409th District Court, presiding Judge Sam Medrano will determine upcoming hearings and events in the state’s trial for Crusius.

This hearing has been postponed three times already, with the initial date set on Sept. 11, then moved to Sept. 20 before it was postponed to Monday.

Crusius has pleaded not guilty to the state’s charges and is not expected to appear in court on Monday.

Crusius has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Walmart massacre in which he killed 23 people and wounded more than 20 others at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.

He was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms in the federal sentencing back in July.

He is facing a possible death sentence in the state’s case.

El Paso County District Attorney Bill Hicks previously told KTSM he is hoping that the trial would start next year or in 2025, but it is still unclear when exactly the trial will begin.

Hicks has also declared numerous times that the state will seek the death penalty for Crusius.

Earlier on Monday, Crusius agreed to pay over $5 million in restitution to families and victims, as signed by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama.

Local defense attorney Justin Underwood explained that all the dates set in Monday’s scheduling hearing are still subject to change depending on the circumstances.

Underwood explained that a scheduling hearing is used as “a roadmap as to which direction you’re going or what’s going to happen.”

“I think everything is moving as it should at this point in time,” Underwood said about the long-awaited state trial for Crusius.