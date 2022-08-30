EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The temporary restraining order against organizers of so-called mansion parties in far east El Paso remains in effect.

A judged decided to keep the order in place while the El Paso County Attorney’s Office continue negotiations to stop disturbances reported to and by law enforcement at a property at 5081 Fort Defiance.

The County Attorney’s Office obtained the initial restraining order on Aug. 16 against Mansion Promotions and GMT Productions, banning them from holding parties or gatherings at the property.

This came after El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators reported more than 20 criminal incidents since last April, including assaults, aggravated assaults, shots fired, medical emergencies and general nuisance calls.

