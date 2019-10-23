Judge extends temporary restraining order in Duranguito demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Judge Patrick Garcia of the 384th District Court extended a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, halting demolition of the Duranguito neighborhood in Downtown El Paso.

Judge Garcia will decide on Thursday afternoon, when the restraining order expires, on continuing a demolition ban or not.

The hearing continued from Monday. Judge Garcia heard testimony from both the City’s legal representatives and local historian Max Grossman’s attorneys.

This is a key hearing in the never-ending legal battle over the Duranguito neighborhood and the proposed Downtown arena.

Grossman, who’s been legally fighting the arena for years now with appeals and lawsuits, now said there may be Apache artifacts existing in the Duranguito neighborhood that need to be considered.

However, the City of El Paso attorneys maintain demolition of the buildings can take place without impacting any potential subsequent artifacts.

“We now have an unprecedented opportunity to explore this culture to preserve this site for posterity, this is part of El Paso’s history, it’s an entire chapter that’s never been written, it is critically important moreover the architecture above ground is equally important,” Grossman said.

Judge Garcia said he would have a decision by 2 p.m. Thursday.