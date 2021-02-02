Judge delays status hearing for Walmart shooter due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, photo texas state police cars block the access to the Walmart store in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter says Tuesday, Sept. 3, that it will be discontinuing the sale of short-barrel and handgun ammunition. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The federal case against the Walmart shooting suspect was delayed on Monday.

A judge delayed a court status hearing for accused shooter Patrick Crusius because of COVID-19. According to court records, the hearing has now been rescheduled for May 3.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Crusius is accused of shooting and killing 23 people at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall on Aug. 3, 2019.

He has been charged with 90 federal charges, including 46 hate crimes.

Authorities said he confessed to the shooting and allegedly told them he was targeting Mexicans. Officers arrested Crusius a few blocks away from the scene.

In October 2019, Crusius pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder.

His lawyers said the not guilty plea is an effort to fight the death penalty in the case, which prosecutors said they will seek.