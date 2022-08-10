EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week.

The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series of emails claiming to be from Walmart victim Alexander Gerhard Hoffmann’s son, Alexander Hoffmann Valdez.

On July 1, 2022, Judge Medrano issued a gag order preventing attorneys and potential witnesses from commenting on the case.

KTSM attempted to verify the email’s author by speaking with Elise V. Hoffmann-Taus, the daughter of Alexander Hoffmann. She claims the email could not have been written by her brother, Alexander, because he is “not fluent and eloquent in the English language, and he lacks the capabilities of writing such emails.”

Additional attempts were made to authenticate the emails by stopping by Rosa Hoffmann Valdez’s home in Juarez and making several phone calls to her, which were unsuccessful. Rosa Hoffmann Valdez is the widow of Alexander Gerhard Hoffmann.

In a report filed by KVIA-TV on Tuesday night, they claim they made contact with with Rosa, and she denied knowing anything about the emails but says maybe her sons wrote them.

Following KTSM’s report on Friday night, the ‘mystery Hoffmann’ wrote again, maintaining that they were Alexander Hoffmann Valdez. The author claimed KTSM failed to attempt to reach out to the family, which is false.

KTSM requested multiple times to speak via telephone, Zoom, or in person with the email writer but has not received a direct response.

Several sources tell KTSM that next week’s hearing will likely attempt to determine if the Judge’s gag order was violated.

KTSM will have a reporter at the status hearing and is still actively working to authenticate the author of the emails and accusations made against Judge Sam Medrano and former ADA Amanda Enriquez written in them.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store