EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to Juarez poilce, two women were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to police, a youing woman was found tied up and wrapped in a blanket within a sewer. Another woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood located in South Juarez. The identity of the vicitms are unknown. It is also unknown if these two incidents are related. 28 murders have been reported in our sister city so far this month.