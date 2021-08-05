Juárez police apprehend 47 migrants inside two stash houses

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Juárez police apprehended 47 migrants on Wednesday from two different stash houses in the city.

Police say the migrants were inside small properties waiting to be transported into the U.S. One group was found in the Colonia San Felipe in North Juarez and the other in a Christian church in Northwest Juarez.

The migrants are from Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Juárez police say they have apprehended 1,699 migrants in 2021.

