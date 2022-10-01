Bullet casings can be seen in the front patio of a home where three adults were shot to death late Tuesday in Juarez, Mexico.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September.

According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was actually the most violent month in years due to the 11 people that were murdered regarding the riot that took place in Cereso prison.

