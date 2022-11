EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to our news partners from across the border, on Saturday Nov. 12, residents from the Colonia La Cuesta in South Juarez reported a vehicle with Texas plates on fire.

According to Juarez police, when the fire department initially arrived, they quickly put out the fire, but later discovered a body of a woman inside the vehicle. A man was also found near the area with gunshot wounds. So far this month, Juarez police have reported 41 murders.