Juarez Municipal Police Officer killed during traffic stop

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A Juarez Municipal Police Officer was killed in the line of duty in South Juarez Friday afternoon.

The officer, identified as Issac Daniel Flores-Ramirez, was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle without registration when he was shot multiple times, according to Mayor Armando Cabada. The exchange was caught on video and posted to social media.

A second police officer was also injured but is recovering, Cabada said. One of the suspects was also killed in the gunfire and a woman who was with him was injured but is expected to survive.

It happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on the Panamerican Highway, in the Colonia Nuevo Hipódromo.

Flores-Ramirez had only been an officer with the Juarez Municipal Police for one year at the time of his death. Last year, seven police agents were killed in Juarez during attacks by criminal organizations.