Juarez in brief: Woman killed in-home, three-shot outside bar, man shot at cemetery, car wash employee killed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple shootings happened in Ciudad Juarez on Wednesday.

Three men were injured during a shooting outside of a nightclub called Troyanas early Wednesday morning in South Juarez. According to Chihuahua State Police, one of the men shot is an active Juarez Municipal Agent. One of the other men injured was a private guard for the business and the third person was found a block away from the crime scene.

A woman was attacked and killed inside of a home in South Juarez Wednesday. The home is located in the Colonia Praderas Del Sol. According to Juarez Police, several suspects entered the woman’s property and shot her.

Another murder happened on Wednesday at a carwash in East Juarez. According to Juarez Police, the victim was working when several suspected arrived and shot him.

Also on Wednesday, a man was injured after being shot at a cemetery. Police found the man laying on the ground and an ambulance was called.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.