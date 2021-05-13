Juarez group using embroidery to honor victims of femicide

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — A Juarez group is using embroidery to tell the stories and preserve the names of victims of femicide.

Through embroidery, the Bordeamos Por La Paz community names all those who have been victims of the violence that is experienced in Mexico.

The group said it believes in the possibility of a just and caring society that lives in peace and harmony, keeping the memory of those who have been murdered, but who deserve truth and justice.

Nacy Vicencia is a volunteer with Bordeamos Por La Paz. She shared her experience with KTSM 9 News, explaining what this initiative means for her as a mom of two and the feelings going through her mind while creating her first embroidery.

“Sadness of having lost your daughter, because those are very difficult feelings. At the time of embroidering the little hearts, it was like giving and wishing my heart and love to that person who, although I don’t know, I wish to be well,” said Vicencia.

Every thread has its own story; Red represents the victims who have been killed, pink is in honor of women who lost their lives due to their sex or gender and green resembles hope of finding those who have disappeared but are still alive.

So far, the group has given out the names of approximately 250 victims dating back to 1993.

Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcome. To help, you can reach out to the group’s Facebook page.

