EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez businesses will have one additional hour for alcohol sales starting Nov. 18, 2022, through January 5, 2023.

As of Friday, convenience stores can sell beer and liquor through 10 p.m. Juarez time, which is 9 p.m. Restaurants will stay open until 3 a.m. Juarez time, and 2 a.m. El Paso time. The state of Chihuahua authorized the extended hours in Juarez due to the coming of the holiday season and to also boost the economy after two years of Covid-10 restrictions.