Juárez bars fined, closed for violating COVID-19 regulations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some businesses in Juárez have been fined for not following COVID-19 regulations.
The Department of the Interior in Juárez is in charge of regulating permits for bars and nightclubs.
Department Director Ignacio Castro said that the Department issued 89 fines and shut down 89 businesses, such as bars and nightclubs, for violating rules meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Businesses in Juárez are required to take precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing measures inside of the business.