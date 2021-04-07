Jones family mourns the death of Alvin Sr.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Jones family is mourning the death of Alvin Sr.

According to Instagram posts from Aaron and Alvin Jr., Alvin Sr. died on Tuesday. His cause of death is unknown.

“Heart torn into a million pieces,” wrote Aaron. “Can’t even imagine game days without you by my side — haven’t missed a game in nine years and it scares me to think about it, but I know you have the best seat in the stadium and you’re forever engraved in me.”

“Heaven gained an angel yesterday [Tuesday],” wrote Alvin Jr. “My heart is crushed. Pops, you were my rock. I can’t believe you are gone. I know life goes on and I will heal, but I’m stuck feeling like a piece of my heart will always be missing and have unfillable void!”

Alvin Sr. was a retired Army Command Sergeant Major with nearly 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife Vurgess, who served 27 years in the Army before retiring in 2016 as a Sergeant Major, his sons Aaron, Alvin Jr., and Xavier, and daughter Chelsirae.