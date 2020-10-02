Joint Gang Operations leads to arrest of three gang members in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three well-known gang members are now off the streets of El Paso, authorities reported on Friday.

Thomas Hong, 24, was wanted for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody at 1830 George Dieter Drive, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Letre Lee Bell, 28, and Leonard Strickland, 34, were also taken into custody. According to EPPD, both were wanted for parole violations.

The arrests were made possible by a joint gang operation between the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety.