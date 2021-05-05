Join Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Pedro Infante, on a serenade contest this Mother’s Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Carrying on his legacy is the granddaughter of Mexican icon Pedro Infante, Lupita Infante, and this Mother’s Day she’s celebrating with a serenade contest.

Jarritos, the authentic, “Súper Good” Mexican soft drink brand, announces a Mother’s Day serenade contest with Grammy-nominated mariachi singer, Lupita Infante, to celebrate moms and mother figures across the country who deserve to be recognized for their incredible work raising their kids and running their households.

Two deserving mothers will receive a 30 minute virtual serenade, a $500 mom appreciation grant, and a variety of Jarritos products. In addition, 20 runner ups will receive a $100 gift card.

Jarrito’s Super Good Mother’s Day Contest:

Nominations open Tuesday, May 4, 2021 through Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Individuals are invited to send an e-card to their loved one and submit nominations for champions of Super Good Moms, Grandmothers and Mother Figures at https://app.wyng.com/SuperGoodMotherof2021

Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Monday, May 10, 2021 (Mexican Mother’s Day/Dia de la Madre)

Lupita Infante, is carrying on the legacy as the granddaughter of Mexican icon Pedro Infante and is the daughter of actor and singer Pedro Infante Junior. Most recently, she received her first Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

“During a year filled with abnormal constraints on everyday life, Zoom school, managing work schedules in and out of the home, and working to keep family members healthy we imagine that mom’s patience has been tried more than ever,” said Eric Delamare, marketing director for Jarritos. “To acknowledge the love and care that came from everyone but especially mothers, we are honored to celebrate the caretakers, doers, protectors, of children and communities with a special performance celebrating our Mexican culture.”

