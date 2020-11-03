Joe Moody announces candidacy for Speaker of the Texas House

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Joe Moody, El Pasoan and current Speaker Pro Tempore of the Texas House of Representatives, is seeking a new role in the Texas Legislature.

On Tuesday, Moody announced his candidacy for Speaker of the chamber.

“Before the day is done, Democrats will take the Texas House,” says Moody in a statement.

“After the encouragement of a broad array of colleagues around the state, I’m proud to announce that I intend to lead as speaker.”

Moody addressed the challenges to communities like El Paso amid the current public health crisis brought on by COVID-19 and says it’s time for new leadership in Texas government.

According to Moody, politics in the Texas House of Representatives is impenetrable and transactional.

“Women, people of color, LGBTQ Texans, those from the border, and newer legislators of all backgrounds have largely been shut out of a process defined by the backroom dealings of an entrenched power elite at the Capitol,” says Moody.

Texas is in the throes of a potential shift as polling data suggests the lone star state might turn blue, which would make a powerful statement at all levels of government.

“Representation matters, and we’re going to correct that immediately,” Moody says.

“The face of Texas government will be far more diverse than it’s ever been — but it’s not enough to give new people a peek behind the curtain. We have to tear that curtain down forever.”