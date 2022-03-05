EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, officials with El Paso Community College (EPCC) announced the creation of the Joe K. Foster Endowed Scholarship.

This endowment was made possible by the generosity of former Senator Joe Christie who donated $25,000 to the Foundation for El Paso Community College (EPCC) to create this fund in the memory of his dear friend and college supporter, Joe K. Foster, who passed away in 2013.

Both Christie and Foster were instrumental in founding EPCC and their legacy continues with this gift. Their work and collective efforts were also recognized at the reception attended by Foster’s family, EPCC leadership, elected officials and other guests.



It is because of the vision and commitment of Senator Joe Christie that EPCC became the Best Place to Start and Finish. In December 1968, Senator Christie formed a steering committee to establish a community college in El Paso and he made Joe Foster, a prominent business, political and civic leader, his co-chair.

The committee set out to visit and study other community colleges in Texas and eventually persuaded voters to create the junior college district. After months of work, their efforts were successful and in 1969, EPCC was established.

Senator Christie gives significant credit to Foster and said, “It’s easy to have an idea but the real hard work was executing that idea, which I passed to Joe, who gave his time and money to make it a reality.”







We have a history of strong community leaders like Senator Christie and Mr. Foster who were determined to ensure individuals in our community had access to a community college. By creating the Joe K. Foster Endowed Scholarship, Senator Christie has once again ensured that access to higher education will continue for students far into the future. Dr. William Serrata, President, El Paso Community College

Many members of Foster’s family attended the event, including his children and grandchildren. They reflected on the strong friendship between him and Senator Christie, including their adventures together as avid runners.

Stories were shared about how they not only ran marathons but also worked together to make El Paso better. “It’s just wonderful that our dad is being remembered this way, thanks to his good friend Joe Christie. Our dad was always a champion for the little guy. He knew that the community college’s creation would open doors for a lot of El Pasoans who weren’t able to continue their education beyond high school at that time. He spent a tremendous amount of time and effort to get it off the ground, but people forget,” Cindy Lyons Fields, daughter of Joe Foster said.

Foster’s son Stephen Foster also described how passionate his father was about establishing the community college and the tireless efforts he put in to get EPCC started. He and his siblings said it was a meaningful honor to have this endowment in his name by Senator Christie and they wished he was alive to see it.

“Senator Christie is a true gentleman and we cannot tell him enough how much we appreciate this honor for our father and the friendship that they had,” Stephen Foster said. “I believe my father helped set the stage for EPCC to educate hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans and for the college to become one of the top community colleges in the nation.”

Joe Foster, who had a commercial real estate business, valued and emphasized education. He believed establishing EPCC would provide much needed expanded access to higher education and a path towards employment that would benefit the entire community.

“Dad (Joe Foster) loved El Paso and worked to see it grow and improve in many areas,” David Foster said. “We know that his work for EPCC was the most important civic achievement of his life which has and will continue to impact thousands of El Pasoans.”

We are so grateful to receive Senator Christie’s generous gift in honor of Joe K. Foster. We envision a greater border community where all individuals pursue learning and improve their quality of life through education. One of the ways to accomplish that is through the generosity of donors like Senator Joe Christie that create scholarships that allow students to attend school who wouldn’t be able to do so otherwise. Keri Moe, Associate VP of External Relations Communication & Development, EPCC

