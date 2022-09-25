EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4.

The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2.pm. The fair will be located at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The fair will offer a wide range of employment and training opportunities for job seekers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the variety of jobs that are currently available within the city. People will also be able to meet more than 20 representatives from colleges, universities, and certification programs. The event is free and registration is not required.

The city will also provide information about the variety of city employee benefits including Pension plans, healthcare coverage, paid leave, wellness programs, and the city’s tuition assistance program. Potential hires can also learn about the new $1,000 sign-on incentive program for new City of El Paso hires. The city’s new We’re Hiring Program is scheduled to end on August 31, 2023.

