Jill Biden to visit El Paso Tuesday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dr. Jill Biden will make a tour of Texas on the first day of Early Voting to boost turnout for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, Dr. Biden will visit Houston, Dallas, and El Paso, though the times and details of the appearances have not yet been made public.

Earlier this week, the Texas Tribune released a poll showing President Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by 5 percentage points in Texas, while other polls have the pair neck-and-neck. The Biden campaign sees the Lone Star state as in play due to the unusually close polling numbers between the Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger in Deep Red Texas.

Early voting begins in Texas on Monday with 35 early voting locations across El Paso.