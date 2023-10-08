EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland community will have a rally to support Israel after this weekend’s attack by Hamas.

The Jewish Federation of El Paso and Las Cruces announced a “Community Gathering in Solidarity of Israel” for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Temple Mount Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and other elected officials and members of the faith community will be attending, according to the release.

A statement sent out by the federation read in part:

“The Jewish Federation of El Paso & Las Cruces, Anti-Defamation League, Temple Mount Sinai and Congregation B’nai Zion are shocked and heartbroken by the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas during the holiday Shmini Atzeret, Simchat Torah, and Shabbat.

“Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza, firing thousands of rockets, breaching the country’s borders, killing dozens of Israelis, and wounding hundreds more.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was at war to defend itself and gave the order for the IDF to commence ‘Operation Swords of Iron.’ This unprecedented attack on a sovereign nation and innocent people should be strongly condemned on the International arena and by Israel’s allies. The United States and the State of Texas should stand with the Israeli people during this dangerous and uncertain time.”