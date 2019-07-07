Jewish community gathers for migrants in ‘Never Again’ service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jewish El Pasoans and their allies gathered in the Lions Plazita at the base of the Santa Fe International Bridge on Saturday evening in a traditional Havdalah service to mark the end of Sabbath.

The community says they can no longer stand idly by to the “horrors created by cruel immigration policies and inhumane conditions at detention centers.”

The ceremony was a non-violent religious service and protest to spread a message against holding children or families in detention.

“Its important for the Jewish community to speak out because its something we’ve experienced before, so the purpose before this Havdalah service is that we don’t want this to happen again, never again,” Lisa McCuller said. “We’ve experienced it and don’t want people to go through it.”

The event was organized by Never Again El Paso, a group of Jewish residents who say they were taught to never let anything like the Holocaust happen again. They say their own religious history is evidence of what happens when a government “targets, dehumanizes and strips an entire group of people of all their civil and human rights.”

Many of those in the attendance are also activists who say they’ve been active in protesting against the U.S. Government’s immigration policies for the last year.