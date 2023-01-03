LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Five days before New Mexico State grabbed a 24-19 win against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl, head coach Jerry Kill signed a contract to stay at New Mexico State through 2027.

It’s only the beginning, Aggie Nation! Looking forward to being in Las Cruces for the long haul! #AggieUp #HardHatLunchPail https://t.co/u2raWIGqIl — Coach Kill (@coachkill_fb) January 3, 2023

Kill was introduced as the program’s 35th football head coach back on November 29, 2021.

Kill’s contract with New Mexico State will pay him $600K in 2023 and $650K per season from. 2024-2027. Kill’s base salary in 2022 paid him $550K.

Kill’s contract includes some of these incentive bonuses:

$10,000 upon win over UTEP.

$10,000 upon win over University of New Mexico.

$50,000 upon National Championship win.

$20,000 upon being nationally ranked at the end of the year by the AP or USA Today.

$25,000 per Power 5 win.

$20,000 upon winning 6 games or qualifying for a bowl game, $25,000 for 7 wins, $30,000 for 8 wins and $35,000 for 9-12 wins (not cumulative).

$10,000 for retaining 90% of non-graduating, scholarship players from the last game of the season to start of the immediately following season.

Jerry Kill’s contract with New Mexico State pays him $600K in 2023 and $650K in 2024-2027. Includes these incentive bonuses; Kill got $10K for UNM win, $25K for winning 7 games. pic.twitter.com/pka0K6eQxx — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 3, 2023

When looking at Kill’s buyout, it is 50 percent of his remaining salary if he leaves the position. The buyout would be nullified if:

Kill unilaterally terminates the agreement before Feb. 1, 2024.

Mario Moccia, current NM State Athletics Director, leaves his position and Braun Cartwright, current NM State’s Athletic’s Chief Operating Officer, is not promoted to Athletic Director at NMSU.

Installation of a new video board prior to the first home game of the 2024 football season.

Construction of a new artificial grass practice field prior to the first home game of the 2024 football season.

Pave the NMSU’s parking lot 35 prior to the first home game of the 2024 football season.

Construction of a new NMSU home football locker room prior to the first home game of the 2024 football season.

Kill unilaterally terminates agreement to accept full-time assistant coaching position at NCAA FBS program.

Interesting from Jerry Kill’s contract with New Mexico State: his buyout if he left NMSU would be nullified for a couple reasons, including if Mario Moccia left & Braun Cartwright wasn’t made AD; and if these facility upgrades aren’t made by 2024. pic.twitter.com/shofoNYB0w — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 3, 2023

In the first year of the Kill era at New Mexico State, he led the Aggies to a 7-6 record. That seventh and final win of the season came in the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green on Dec. 26. A bowl game appearance was not expected from the program after a 1-5 start to the season. The Aggies went onto to win six of their last seven games of the season. The seven-win season marked the first seven or more-win season for the Aggies since 2017 and just the third time since 1968.