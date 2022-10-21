EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jefferson High School held its Pink Foxes Pep Rally at the Silver Fox Stadium on Oct. 21.

The pep-rally is known to be a tradition that is held every year in honor of breast cancer awareness month. The master of ceremonies was Monica Castillo-Thomas and special guest El Paso Pro Musica executive director and former news anchor Felipa Solis. The peprally was attended by students, parents, and staff.

Courtesy of Jefferson High School.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store